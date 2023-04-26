One movie that has managed to be in the headlines for more wrong reasons than right since its very inception is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2. The movie that stars Jason Momoa in the titular part has been facing heat for the past few days ever since it is reported that the test screenings have failed miserably and that the movie is speculated not good. But the biggest mystery about it was whether Amber Heard is still a part of the project or not. Turns out she is.

For the unversed, Amber fast became the most hated celebrity on the Internet with her multiple legal battles with her former husband and Hollywood star Johnny Depp. Soon petitions and demands for her dismissal from Aquaman 2 and the DCU started making rounds with millions of signatures. There was even buzz that the studio is cutting down her part to almost bare minimum.

But the newly released trailer/footage at the Cinema Con by the DCU bosses says something else. As per the latest reports, Amber Heard is confirmed to be a part of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, and she is not sacked from the DCU. She appears in the short trailer, and that is enough to tell you that she is still an integral part to the movie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per viral reports and Twitter updates, everyone who witnessed the Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom footage showcased at the Cinema Con, Amber Heard is still very much a part of the movie and even had an appearance in the footage. This news has left Amber haters yet again furious, and they are already cancelling Aquaman 2 again. “I saw #Aquaman I liked it , but there is no way he’ll I will see the new one . I will never watch a amber heard movie , she’s synonymous with Bill Cosby,” an user wrote.

Another said this will be the reason for a poor box office. They wrote, “Moved off the precious Christmas date bracing for the flop. Reduced her role but abuser and bed pooper Amber Heard is still in it. The movie has received all time low ratings from test screenings, and the DC universe is rebooting. Look at Shazam‘s box office tank. Aquaman next”

But surprisingly there was also support for Amber Heard between all of this. Read the reactions below:

I saw #Aquaman I liked it , but there is no way he’ll I will see the new one . I will never watch a amber heard movie , she’s synonymous with Bill Cosby — Rand Commodore (@CommodoreRand) April 26, 2023

Aquaman and The Lost Movie….. because I, nor many people I know, will spend a penny to watch Amber Heard. You made your choice, now you shall shop with it. *Secretly hope it ruins a few careers of sticklers*😁 — Thelonius Punk✌️❤️✊ (@Dorianwallace) April 26, 2023

DC Entertainment: Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/uZaiIRUwHm via @Change — Marcia Cundiff Bishop (@bishop_cundiff) April 26, 2023

If only there was as much outrage about amber heard remaining in aquaman as there was about fucking ezra miller — Elon Muskrat (@E1onmusk1989) April 26, 2023

Moved off the precious Christmas date bracing for the flop. Reduced her role but abuser and bed pooper Amber Heard is still in it. 🤮 The movie has received all time low ratings from test screenings, and the DC universe is rebooting. Look at Shazam box office tank. Aquaman next pic.twitter.com/1ouOR3SaoT — Joey Schmo (@SchmoJosey) April 25, 2023

Amber Heard fans are happy because she has a tiny part left in Aquaman 2, while Johnny Depp has been booked in numerous gigs, made millions in the last year, and his new film he's in is opening Cannes film festival. It's kind of sad how delusional and desperate they are — 🌹 (@truthwinsx) April 26, 2023

Apparently the women who created the petition to get Amber Heard removed from aquaman died. May she rest in piss. pic.twitter.com/41fWPzBqbA — hoix (@violentnympth) April 26, 2023

amber heard is our mera! princess of xebel and future queen of atlantis! every tongue that rises against her shall fall and she will be the best thing about aquaman and the lost kingdom pic.twitter.com/174eEusSYh — aya roy (@uprisingenvoys) April 25, 2023

People praising Ezra Miller for the Flash, but hating on Amber Heard for Aquaman. I don’t wanna say its misogyny, but its misogyny. Make it make sense👏👏👏 — Samuel Caceres (@Gogui0322) April 26, 2023

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is slated for a December 20, 2023, release as of now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

