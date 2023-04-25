The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with many superheroes. While we have lost some along the way (mainly in Avengers: Endgame), others have shown up to take their places – but that doesn’t mean they are replaceable. Superheroes like Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evan’s Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther and more are eternal, and no one can ever fill their shoes.

While their deaths in the films (and IRL) left us teary, we came across a collage video featuring clips from across the Marvel films and shows that will have you bawling. Scroll below to check out the video, and keep a tissue box nearby – you will need it.

The video has been shared on Instagram by marvelmovies with the caption, “Do you guys think there will ever be a movie that tops Endgame? 👀 The clip features several emotional scenes of Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wanda Maximoff, Vision and others that will get you crying. Scroll below to check it out.

The clip begins with a clip from Avengers: Age Of Ultron featuring Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man saying, “We’ll lose.” To Which Chris Evan’s Captain America replies, “Then we’ll do that together too.” Jumping then to a clip from Avengers: Endgame, the audio and visual of Tony Stark returning from space plays with him venting his anger on fellow Avenger Steve Rogers, saying, “I said we’d lose, you said we’d do that together. And guess what, Cap, we lost, and you weren’t there.”

The next segment of this emotional video featuring parallels from the Marvel films sees Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff telling Paul Bethany’s Vision, “I feel you.” The clip then sees Vision saying, “I just feel you” to her in Avengers: Infinity Wars before showing a clip of the Scarlett Witch breaking down and saying, “I can’t feel you” as she sees her lover’s lifeless corpse in an episode of WandaVision.

Are your eyes moist? If they are, get the tissue box closer because you are going to need it. The following clip sees Aunt May telling her teenage nephew Peter Parker “It’s just me and you,” before switching to a distraught Spider-Man holding his aunt after the Green Goblin attached them in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man is heard repeating his aunt’s words moments before she breathes her last.

The next clip part of the video is Bucky Barn and Steve Rogers’ interaction before the former heads off to war in Captain America: The First Avenger. The character – who would later be known as The Winter Soldier, tells Cap, “Don’t do anything stupid until I get back.” To which the soon-to-be Captain America replied, “How can I, you’re taking all the stupid with you.” In Avengers: Endgame, the dialogue is heard once more, though this time said by the opposite person moment before Steve uses the quantum machine to put the infinity stones back in their places and live a full life with Peggy Carter.

The next clip is one of Pepper Potts telling Tony Stark, “But would you be able to rest” before he has a breakthrough in time travel and then sees her holding the fatally wounded Iron Man after the battle in Avengers: Endgame. In it, she tells him, “You can rest now.” The last clip to make it to this video filled with Marvel parallels, hooks, and callbacks is from the first Iron Man movie and the last film of Marvel Phase 3 movie – Avengers: Endgame. The first part of this sees him announcing to the world his alter-ego, while the latter has him saying it seconds before he snaps his fingers and has Thanos and his army snapped away.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Movies (@marvelmovies)

Did this Marvel video make you cry? It sure made me emotional as I typed the hundreds of words.

