Hollywood star Daniel Craig might be 55 but he is still one of the fittest and handsome actors working in the industry. While Craig remains largely personal about his private life, he once did shed light on n*dity when the actor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2022. The former Bond star answered a few personal questions on the chat show during the segment The Colbert Questionert which left the fans amused.

Daniel Craig last appeared as James Bond in 2021 No Time To Die. The actor then bid goodbye to the role for once and all. Read on to know more.

Speaking of Daniel Craig’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host wanted to get a little up, close and personal with the actor, as reported by ET Canada. During the chat, the actor revealed that he donates all his clothes to charity along with many of his belongings. Asked what he owns that he should throw out, Craig quipped, “That is hard. I kind of once or twice a year, I throw everything out, including my clothes, I give them all to charity.”

To this Colbert joked, “So there’s at least 24 hours once a year that you’re stark n*ked, is what you’re saying?” Daniel Craig spilling the beans on the same and wrapped up his answer in two words saying, “At least!” admitting he enjoys being n*ked for 24 hours once a year.

Daniel Craig during the show also confessed that he was a “pack rat.” For the unversed, a pack rat is a US term for a person who collects or hoards especially unneeded items.

During one of his earlier interviews, the ‘James Bond‘ actor once shed light on his iconic semi-n*de beach scene in Casino Royale. The actor claimed that he was haunted by it. He admitted that he was vaguely aware the beach scene would be interpreted as a homage to Ursula Andress in Dr. No.

However, Daniel Craig self-depreciated his statement adding, “I had no idea I would be haunted by it for the rest of my life.”

