Bollywood plays an important role in the entertainment industry across the world. While many Indian stars have worked in other film industries, Bollywood was also once set to welcome ‘James Bond’ Daniel Craig as he auditioned for a role in Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti. Shocked? Scroll down to learn more details about Craig’s audition.

Rang De Basanti follows the story of a group of college students who play different freedom fighters for a film. However, the film director unknowingly awakens their patriotism as they decide to fight for a cause.

The Bollywood hit saw Aamir Khan play the lead role, while Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi and more essayed supporting characters. Talking about the film’s cast, director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra opened up in his autobiography and wrote, “I remember vividly that one of the people who auditioned for the part of James McKinley, the young jailor who walks Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to be hanged, was none other than current James Bond, Daniel Craig.”

The director further revealed that Daniel Craig would have been a part of the film if he had not bagged the role of James Bond in the 2006 film Casino Royale. Mehra He wrote, “Daniel Craig was my first choice but he requested if we could allow some time as he was also being considered to be the next James Bond. The rest, as they say, is history.” Instead, actors Alice Patten and Steven Mackintosh were cast as Sue and James McKinley.

Well, Daniel Craig surely made fans across the world with his stint as 007 in the popular film series. The actor bid adieu to his spy character in 2021 with James Bond: No Time To Die and gave his fans a lifetime of memories with his role. However, it would have been a different experience watching Aamir Khan and Daniel Craig in the same frame.

