Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicked off and featured a 44 massive-song setlist, showcasing every from Swift’s phenomenal 17-year-old career. Ever since the tour began, the singer has kept painting headlines every then and now. Recently, Swift and another popular singer Adele have been in the news as the latter confessed that she is jealous that fans are attending Taylor’s tour. Well, well, that’s quite an honest confession.

The 34-year–old singer gushed over Taylor on Friday night after her Eras tour arrived in Vegas and said, “I love her.” However, she was unapologetic about being jealous of fans attending Swift’s tour, and we have to give her a brownie point for her honesty. They both performed at different stages in Vegas. Adele gave her best, but she was thinking about Taylor. Scroll below to know what exactly she said.

Adele in the middle of her own residency in Sin City, didn’t leave a chance to express her jealousy of all Taylor Swift fans. She said, “If anyone is going to see Taylor tomorrow, I am f*cking jealous. You know I love her.” Notably, she told this to the crowd during the show. Interestingly, the confession has come after Adele was offered £1 million per night to continue performing in Las Vegas, which is shockingly double what she currently earns.

For the unversed, Adele performed to 4,000 fans at Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Taylor Swift performed for 60,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium down the street.

Apart from this, according to a report in The Sun, Adele has been asked to return extra dates at the end of the year. Still, there is no confirmation on the same, as Adele might have another baby, which makes it hard to know about her availability.

