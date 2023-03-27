Jennifer Aniston is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Murder Mystery 2’ which will soon be released on OTT giant Netflix. The film, directed by Jeremy Garelick, also stars Jen’s longtime friend and actor Adam Sandler as the male lead. In the film, the Friends actress will be seen wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga in one of the scenes, and it went viral on social media after the trailer was released. In a recent interview, Aniston spoke about wearing such a heavy lehenga and said she respects Indian actresses for pulling off the ensemble. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Legendary Hollywood costume designer Debra Mcguire picked the Malhotra lehenga for Jennifer, which took over three months to make. The lehenga features intricate chikankari embroidery all over and looks very pretty on the 54-year-old actress.

For those of you who haven’t seen the lehenga, take a look at Jennifer Aniston’s traditional ensemble from Murder Mystery 2, shared by ‘A Fashionista’s Diary’ below:

Talking about wearing the lehenga in the film with the PTI virtual roundtable, Jennifer Aniston said, “It was a beautiful, beautiful dress.” Adam Sandler, who was also a part of this conversation, added that Jen ‘looked stunning’ in it. The Friends actress immediately said, “Thank you, sweetheart,” responding to her co-star’s statement.

Jen further said, “It was extremely heavy and I wasn’t expecting that. So much respect for all the beautiful women of India who have to not only wear it, but dance their b**** off. We had a really good time.”

Haha, that’s indeed true. We would all agree with the actress here. What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston opening up on wearing a heavy Manish Malhotra lehenga for her upcoming film? Tell us in the space below.

