Attention! Can the John Wick fan club assemble, please? The wait is finally over for all action drama enthusiasts as Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 released last Friday, March 24, 2023, worldwide. The world was eagerly waiting for Baba Yaga’s return, and he’s here with the longest film in the franchise, all packed with double the drama and action.

What started as revenge for a dog will be seen culminating in a never-before-seen fight for justice in the fourth chapter, after all, “it wasn’t just a puppy”. With a mega-dose of gruelling action sequences to drive you to the edge of your seat to John Wick’s emotional connections, this is not a movie to be missed! If this is not enough a reason, here’s a couple more so that you have your movie plans booked:

The ensemble cast: Of course, Keanu Reeves is here to steal the show with his character’s brooding intensity but that’s not all! We’ll see the much-awaited face-off between Reeves and Donnie Yen’s characters is right in the tow! While the fan-favourite characters of Charon and Winston played by Lance Reddick and Ian McShane return to the screens but the film will also bring new characters to the fore played by Hiroyuki Sanada and Rina Sawayama.

Epic stunts to blow your mind: With higher stakes and a bigger bounty, the assassins are on to John like never before. With Wick’s fate hanging between life and death, you can expect perfectly choreographed action stunts and sequences. What’s more? An extraordinary showdown between two legends, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen awaits you this weekend!

High-strung story arc: The impeccable action choreography and sequences are certainly a major draw of the John Wick franchise but the well-crafted storyline that follows the deeply emotional protagonist’s journey does not fall short either. His need for justice and redemption over revenge and morality is something to live by and .the film does a great job of building a complex world with its own set of rules and codes.

The morality of revenge: The franchise presents a universe in which assassins and criminal organizations operate in plain sight, with their own codes of conduct and systems of justice. At the center of this world is John Wick, a character who is both a victim of violence and a perpetrator of it. While he seeks revenge for the death of his dog, he also engages in his own acts of violence, often in brutal and unforgiving ways. While his demeanour may be complex but his grief isn’t and that’s what makes his character all the more fascinating

The longest film in the John Wick franchise: More screen-time with Keanu Reeves? Sign us up! Watching long movies may not be everyone’s cup of tea but any excuse to watch John Wick take his adversaries should not be ignored. John Wick: Chapter 4 promises a glorious act of jaw-dropping sequences and brilliant performances by the cast in its longest film of 2hrs 49mins.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures released John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters on 24th March 2023 in India.

