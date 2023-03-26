It was a very good Saturday for John Wick: Chapter 4 as collections soared further to 10 crores*. The film has as it is been over-performing ever since its paid previews took place on Thursday evening and after exceeding expectations on Friday, it has now found itself on a solid ground after Saturday.

The film has now started outperforming Marvel’s franchise offering Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which released last month. That film had a first day of 8.10 crores but then there wasn’t much of a weekend growth as a result of which the collections came to mere 24.10 crores. In case of the Keanu Reeves starrer, the collections have already reached 19 crores* and now it is assured of a weekend of over 30 crores, which is quite good considering the first three installments have hardly done any business in India before.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has also dispelled myths that films of long duration don’t work, as this one has a running time of near 3 hours. Still, audiences are rooting for the film. Moreover, there are lesser shows packed in a given screen since the length is much more than a regular Hollywood movie which typically folds up under 2 hours.

At the end of the day, an entertainer scores despite all odds and John Wick: Chapter 4, which came without any promotion or marketing, is ending up being a winner at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

