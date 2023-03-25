BTS’ Jimin has taken the internet by storm with his new album ‘Face’ and the stunning music video of ‘Like Crazy’. The song features Jimin’s melodious voice and some extraordinary visuals. While BTS fan ARMY is excited to watch the singer perform live on his track at Music Bank, some recently revealed that the choreography was so s*xy that he had to issue a warning.

The South Korean boy band, which has broken several records ever since its inception in 2013, is currently on a hiatus. The band members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, confirmed last year that they would enlist themselves for mandatory military service. As Jin had already begun training, the other members are focusing on their individual musical careers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After J-Hope, Jungkook, and Suga released their solo tracks and albums, Jimin recently made his solo debut with his album Face. The singer also released the track ‘Like Crazy’, which has already begun to top the charts. Amid the buzz around Jimin’s performance on Music Bank, a South Korean music program, the audience who attended the pre-recorded session allegedly revealed that they were fighting for their lives because of the choreography.

As per a report by Koreaboo.com, Jimin gave a disclaimer to the ARMYs that the dance routine has a “bit of touching” and they would eventually get used to it. When the audience reacted to the dancers touching Jimin, the K-Pop star reassured his mates that his fans were harmless.

A member from the audience revealed that one of the dancers touched Jimin’s stomach and face and further leaned against his shoulder. Moreover, the BTS member reacts to the move by grabbing her wrist. When Jimin asked the audience about the performance, he received some constructive criticism.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Coming Out In Support Of Ex-BF Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber After Receiving R*pe, Death Threats, Netizens React “Can Ask For Help But Not Apologise…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News