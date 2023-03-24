BTS member Jimin is currently the talk of the town for his latest album, Face, and the music video of his single, Like Crazy. Ever since he dropped the music video, viewers have been wondering about the mysterious girl who pulled the K-Pop star. Well, they do not need to worry anymore, as ARMY has a theory.

The South Korean boy band began its journey in 2013 with seven members: RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. While the band’s members confirmed they would enlist for mandatory military service, Jin had already begun his training. Meanwhile, the rest of the members are currently focusing on their individual musical career.

Face marks Jimin’s debut album as a singer. The K-Pop star was rigorously promoting it before its release. During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he opened up about his inspiration behind the album and revealed that it features the emotions he had during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “The album looks back on the emotions I felt chronologically throughout the pandemic. So, I would be happy if many people could relate to it.”

Take a look at the video below:

Now, fans are reacting to Jimin’s latest track and who the mysterious girl in a black ensemble is in it. Sharing some stills from the MV, a Twitter user wrote, “Omg, the girl who pulled jimin was his other “reflection” like she was supposed to be the metaphor ????? JIMIN IS A GENIUS & COOL HE IS !!???”

Omg , the girl who pulled jimin was his other “reflection” like she was supposed to be the metaphor ????? JIMIN IS A GENIUS & COOL HE IS !!??? pic.twitter.com/heBef1xcXR — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) March 24, 2023

Another user wrote, “WAIT THE PERSON WHO PULLED JIMIN WAS ACTUALLY THE GIRL?!?!?! SHE’S SUPPOSE TO BE HIS “REFLECTION”?!?! OH MY GOD?!?!?”

WAIT THE PERSON WHO PULLED JIMIN WAS ACTUALLY THE GIRL?!?!?! SHE’S SUPPOSE TO BE HIS “REFLECTION”?!?! OH MY GOD?!?!? pic.twitter.com/QlXF6wP6pN — lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 (@seokjinbit) March 24, 2023

Seemingly, fans’ theory makes sense to what Jimin said as he looked back at himself in the album. Moreover, many also highlighted that the track showcases the conflict between Jimin’s masculine and feminine energy.

Meanwhile, let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments.

