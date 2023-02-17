Eyes were left popping when MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Fans of Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were extremely disappointed and began slamming Salman Khan hosted show. But one cannot deny the massive craze around the rapper, who has shattered yet another record with his Instagram live and joined the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, BTS and others. Scroll below for details!

Bigg Boss 16 was concluded last Sunday and its contestants are making noise all over. Farah Khan also hosted a special party and Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary amongst others joined the celebrations. Fans have been waiting for their favourite members to personally interact with them via Instagram live sessions and the celebrities are treating them with exactly that!

Recently, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik and Shalin Bhanot conducted live sessions on Instagram. Their combined live viewers were 151,000. This record was surpassed by MC Stan who interacted with his fans for just 10 minutes but brought in 541,000 live viewers! Yes, you heard that right.

And with that, MC Stan has surpassed the previous record created by Shah Rukh Khan with 255K live viewers. He has now joined the elite list of the Top 10 Most Viewed Instagram Live Streams. Nicki Minaj and Drake have previously recorded 992K views and are 3rd on the list. BTS Jungkook and V’s live which lasted for a few minutes registered 922K live viewers. Cristiano Ronaldo who is 6th on the list welcomed an audience of 710K.

Well, now it should be clear to those doubting MC as the Bigg Boss 16 winner how he conquered the throne.

