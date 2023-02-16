Actor Sonal Jha, currently seen in Jehanabad Of Love and War, clears the air regarding her being misinterpreted about her role in Balika Vadhu and her view on Ekta Kapoor, and Television content.

She clearly states, “The statement that I previously gave was completely misinterpreted and presented in an inappropriate manner. I was speaking within a broader context. I said that sometimes television content can be either regressive or progressive. I was not targeting any individual show or any producer like Ekta Kapoor. Obviously, I did not mean to target or slam anyone. All I really wanted to convey was about my TV journey and my choices. It was completely my personal interpretation about a range of roles but from a generic perspective. I clearly did not mean to offend anyone.”

Earlier in an interaction, Sonal Jha was quoted,”To be honest, I stopped watching TV. After 2016, I have not switched my TV on so I may not be able to talk in detail about this. TV is a wide medium and a lot of content is being made simultaneously. When Balika Vadhu was being made, Ekta Kapoor was also making her serials on kitchen politics and (that kind of) regressive content. So, I am sure good stories are still there but maximum stuff just the same as what has been going on (all these years). If there is any change visible, it is too frivolous. There are times when I get calls offering me ‘a strong and progressive character’. I feel that their agenda is not showing progressive content. (They tell me) ‘this is the story, this is a progressive role.”

Sonal Jha went on to conclude her comment and also clarify her stand. The same quote went on to be reported on multiple platforms.

“That is why I distanced my self from TV work, their agenda is different. They do not have a stand. Like the market does not have any stand, it will turn towards profit. All these companies are now talking about positive discussions around skin colour and body images but how much has actually changed? TV is a dificult medium to work with, if you want to work with a particular ideology or something,” Jehanabad – Of Love & War fame Sonal said.

