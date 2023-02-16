Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is riding high on success these days. She may have not won the trophy but she has managed to win hearts. In the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, she became the second runner-up as her game was loved and adored by the viewers.

With over 2 million followers on social media, Priyanka enjoys a huge fan following. After the reality show, fans are keen to know more about their favourite contestant. As the searches for her have increased, the old videos of Priyanka have resurfaced on the internet. In one of the viral videos, she can be seen wrapped in a white bedsheet and all we can say is, ‘It’s Hot AF!’

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the lockdown, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had dropped a super s*xy video on Instagram that is now going viral. As fans are eager to know about her, they stumbled upon an old video of the Bigg Boss contestant. In the video, she can be seen having a hot coffee, right after getting off from her bed. Priyanka looked super hot with a white bedsheet wrapped around her. In the caption she wrote, “Things I enjoy with my morning coffee!! Soothing music and a beautiful view.”

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

The video received a lot of love from her fans as they can’t stop reacting to her too-hot-to-handle video. Her fans were quick to bombard the comment section with fire emojis, and we have to agree that she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the video.

On the work front, when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was locked inside the house, it was reported that she has been offered Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer Dunki. However, as per new updates, she is not a part of the film. She was loved for her game in the show and Bigg Boss made her a household name. Priyanka indeed will remain one of the most popular contestants

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Sherlyn Chopra Slams Rakhi Sawant While Siding With Adil Khan Durrani In The Controversy, Recalls Meeting & Telling Him “Kaise Phas Gaya Yeh Chakkar Mein?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News