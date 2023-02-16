We have often seen former and current TV actors spitting the facts working in the TV industry. Right from complaining about long working hours to its content, many actors have landed in trouble after sharing their ordeal. A recent example is former TV actress Radhika Madan who took a jibe at the long shooting schedule in the TV industry while promoting her film Kuttey. Now the latest one to do the same is Sonal Jha, who starred in Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Bannerjee-led Balika Vadhu.

The actress, who has also been a part of Na Aana Is Des Laado, recently featured in Sudhir Mishra’s Jehanabad Of Love and War. Now in the latest interview, the actress called slammed the TV industry for its regressive content while citing Ekta Kapoor as an example.

When Sonal Jha, who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu was asked about the change she has witnessed in the TV industry after a long time. She told Hindustan Times, “When Balika Vadhu was being made, Ekta Kapoor was also making her serials on kitchen politics and (that kind of) regressive content. So, I am sure good stories are still there but maximum stuff is just the same as what has been going on (all these years). If there is any change visible, it is too frivolous. There are times when I get calls offering me ‘a strong and progressive character’.

Sonal Jha when on to state that she still feels that TV show makers’ agenda is not showing progressive content. She even revealed she used to get calls saying ‘This is the story, this is a progressive role.’ “That is why I distanced myself from TV work, their agenda is different. They do not have a stand. Like the market does not have any stand, it will turn towards profit. All these companies are now talking about positive discussions around skin colour and body images but how much has actually changed? TV is a difficult medium to work with, if you want to work with a particular ideology or something,” said the actress

Sonal Jha further stated that she felt powerless while shooting for Balika Vadhu. Further opening up about her quarrels with the creative, she said, “Jab chahte the orthodox bana dete the, jab chahe progressive bana dete the mera Balika Vadhu character. Meri creative se ladai bhi ho jaati thi ki do episode pehle to maine ye kaha aaj uska opposite kaise keh rahi hun? But, you cannot say much in TV. The channel can do it, but we felt powerless.”

