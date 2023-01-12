It seems like Ektaa R Kapoor has found herself a new debutant in Bigg Boss again!! India’s biggest female producer is all set to introduce us to a new entrant in Bollywood and is gearing up for this mega announcement.

She will be doing so in Bigg Boss, just like the last time she did when she came last season and signed Tejasswi Prakash.

Taking to social media, she shared a video of Tejasswi Prakash from the last season when Ektaa introduced her as the new Naagin. In the caption, she wrote “Lots of love for this nagina 😁! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her ! Hopefully going to big boss for an exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time 🤛🏻🤛🏻🤛🏻😍😒😁😀😆💥💥💥💥#byebyyenagin”

From ruling the television industry with shows like Naagin, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya, Jodha Akbar, and Pavitra Rishta to introducing a different side to the cinema with films like Dream Girl, Laila Majnu, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Ektaa R Kapoor has catered her content to an audience of a different generation and different taste.

