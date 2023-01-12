Bigg Boss has been a game changer for many celebrities. The controversial reality show made many an overnight star. From Sunny Leone to Shehnaaz Gill, there were many contestants who became hugely popular after the show. Well, actor Tejasswi Prakash is also a part of this list.

Tejasswi was a part of Bigg Boss season 15 and went on to win that season. She was highly appreciated for her fashion sense and her chemistry with Karan Kundrra remained a major highlight of the show. After the show, she was flooded with offers and she became hugely popular overnight. As much as she is loved and adored by her fans, she often gets attacked by trollers as well.

In a viral video by Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen singing a popular Bollywood love ballad. The Naagin 6 actress looked ethereal in a traditional outfit and tried to hit the right chord with her voice but it didn’t go well with the netizens. As soon as the video surfaced, she was massively trolled for singing and some even went on to tell her- “Don’t Copy Sana ( Shehnaaz Gill). However, the Tejrans also came out in the support of the actress and defended her by saying that she has been putting up singing videos for quite a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“ E hamesha Sana ko copy karti hai. Female version of Hemash”, a user wrote.

Another user was quick to respond by writing, “ Meri Kan Fatt gye yaar.”

“Abe kisi chij mai toh Sana ko copy karna chod de. BB mai uski cuteness aur bahar aa kar uski singing dekhi ab toh vo bhi hadd hai yaar”, another user commented.

A user wrote, “Nibbi tera Nibba Kahan hai.”

Tejasswi Prakash is currently one of the most popular Television stars and fans always want to know about her whereabouts. The actress is also quite active on social media and keeps teasing her fans. What do you think about her singing video? Let us know in the comments section.

