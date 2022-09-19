Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of Bigg Boss 15 but there’s so much more to her. The actress is currently headlining Ekta Kapoor backed Naagin 6. She also time and again makes noise over her relationship with Karan Kundrra. In a latest interview, the actress is revealing how people avoid her but give compliments to her beau over the Salman Khan hosted show. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Karan and Tejasswi struck the chords on Bigg Boss 15. The duo had previously met on a shoot but it was all destined to happen inside the reality show. There had been a lot of fights and miscommunications but it is admiring to see how they’re still going so strong.

Talking about Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash told Hindustan Times, “People love to see Karan and if I’m with him, they like it. So, I’m going to give the entire credit to him (smiles). Whenever we’re out, everybody recognises Karan. There are times when people tell him, ‘You were so good on Bigg Boss’ and I’m sitting right there and be like, ‘But, I won the show, aapne mujhe pehchana bhi nahi’ (laughs). And then Karan would say that’s because he’s tall and people can spot him from a distance. So, he never takes the credit but that’s him”

And well, the entire world wants to see #TejRan tying the knot. But is it happening anytime soon? Tejasswi Prakash responds, “We both are working right now. Whether wedding is on the cards, or not, I’m as usual going to put it all on Karan and be like, ‘Please, contact Karan about this’. I mean I don’t know, I don’t see a ring, do you? So, let’s ask him.”

During the conversation, Tejasswi Prakash also revealed that she and Karan Kundrra make a conscious choice by not being spotted together often. It’s because the couple doesn’t want to be stopped seeing as serious actors but only a couple to audience.

