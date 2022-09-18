In a never-expected scenario, Nikki Tamboli is among Chahatt Khanna and 2 others who’ve been accused of taking money from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Earlier names like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan and Nora Fatehi had surfaced in the extortion case while the investigation continues. Scroll below to know how netizens have now been shaming and trolling the luxurious choices of the Bigg Boss 14 contestant.

According to sources, Nikki was given an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh by Sukesh’s associate Pinky Irani before their meeting. Later, when the actress met the con man in jail, she was given Rs 2 lakhs along with a Gucci bag.

Last night, Nikki Tamboli was spotted in the city and made a ravishing appearance. The actress donned a blue-coloured body-hugging dress and paired it up with transparent pumps. She completed her look with a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag.

As expected, netizens were quick to bombard the comment section and trolled her over an alleged connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

A comment read, “Are ye wohi bag to nahi na”

Another reacted, “Didi police pakad legi bhar maat niklo”

“Is that the bag Sukesh gifted her for visiting him in jail ?” another questioned.

A user wrote, “Sukesh Chandrashekhar wait kar raha Tihar jail me tera”

“3.5 lakh kidar dali tamboli yeh tho batao,” trolled another.

Take a look at the viral video ft Nikki Tamboli below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Nikki Tamboli is yet to react to the allegations made against her. The actress has remained tight-lipped till now despite her public appearance.

Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh and Arushi Patil are other names that have come up in the extortion case.

