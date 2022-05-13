Nikki Tamboli is one name that needs no introduction in the television industry. The beauty rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14 and post that her entire career graph has changed. Earlier today, she was spotted exiting her gym looking pretty as usual and is getting trolled for the same; netizens are now comparing her with Malaika Arora. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nikki is a no filter celebrity and that’s what her fans love the most about her. She’s brutally honest on her social media platforms too and is quite popular on the same with over 3 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier today, Nikki Tamboli was spotted wearing a lilac coloured sports bra and paired it with same colouring leggings. She styled her look with flip-flops and flashed her radiant smile to paps as she gracefully made her way to her car.

Now reacting to Nikki Tamboli’s video a user on Instagram commented, “Her idol must be Malaika Arora. Same pose giving. 😂😂” Another user commented, “Camera dekhte hi tedhi hojati h ye” A third user commented, “Yeh bandi itna attitude kyu deti hai 😑😑” A fourth user commented, “Yeh upcoming maliaka arora hai.”

For those of you who don’t know, Malaika Arora is pretty popular for her regular gym sightings. Netizens often react to her videos and pictures on social media and we totally adore and love her fashion sense.

What are your thoughts on Nikki Tamboli getting trolled for her gym attire? Tell us in the comments below.

