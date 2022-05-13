From past few Shehnaaz Gill has become the talk of the town. After the actress was felicitated by Brahma Kumaris, a couple of videos of her from the event went viral. At the Brahma Kumar event, Sana made headlines when she spoke her heart about not one but various topics. On the personal front, Shehnaaz Gill went through a rough patch when lost her good friend and TV star Sidharth Shukla. The actress, who often expressed her love for Sid, met him on the sets of Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were rumoured to be dating. On September 2, the actor passed away leaving his fans in disbelief.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill took to social to share a new video of herself grooving to a Pakistani song Pasoori. Crooned by Ali Sethi, Pasoori is making waves on the internet. In the clip, Shehnaaz looks ethereal wearing a red dress which she paired with statement earrings. Letting her hair down, the actress grooved in this slo-mo video. Captioning it she wrote, “Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile …”

A few comments about Sidharth Shukla read, “Sid humhare sath hi hai…. hamesha or ham vi …… U Sana #sidnaaz #sidharthshukla #shehnaazgill,” another read, “Baby are you missing anyone.” A user went on to express, “Why I donot know but is song nd shehnaz ke expression mein…esa lg rh h ..she missed so much sidharth.” One of Sidnaaz fan also said, “She is searching something in sky … Eyes say it all… He is there watching you.” Watch the video below:

On the other hand, fans also couldn’t help but laud Shehnaaz Gill for her perfect self. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “You don’t even have to look yourself in the mirror; you are a true reflection of the mirror. You are so beautiful my love #ShehnaazGill” while another said, “I have to pinch myself several times to make sure I am not dreaming. You are so beautiful Gill…. Always and every time. And when u lift ur hand towards sky… This is really heart touching It seems to me that you are really missing someone. My Angel… I always pray for you that you will always be well. Keep smiling.. Go ahead.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan. For more such updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

