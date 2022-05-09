Shehnaaz Gill began her journey in the mainstream showbiz with Bigg Boss 13. The actress got the title of ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ from Salman Khan and there was no going back. She’s had quite a journey after she was judged for her behaviour, as well as, her closeness with the late Sidharth Shukla. But one cannot deny that she’s grown into this beautiful woman.

It was back in September 2021 when we lost Sidharth Shukla. The actor suffered a heart attack and left a void that can never be filled. While the family was struggling to cope up with the unfortunate happening, it was Shehnaaz who struggled equally and all eyes were on how she was doing.

In the latest interview, Shehnaaz Gill has recalled her journey after Bigg Boss 13. The actress told Hindustan Times, “I think I am the same. Purity toh same hi hai but I’ve improved a lot in terms of my knowledge and how I can understand things better. Baki main tab bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon.”

Just not that, Shehnaaz Gill also added “Mene apni mehnat se kamaya hai yeh sab kuch” and continued, “Nothing has come to me easy or before time. I believe if something comes to you too soon, it goes away soon. I’m working hard and I’ll continue to do so because I want to earn more of this love.”

This statement has surely left fans in a meltdown as they get reminded of Sidharth Shukla. Their bond was too good to be true and the SidNaaz fandom is a proof of it. While many expected them to tie the knot, things turned upside down last year.

Albeit, we’re proud of Shehnaaz Gill and so would be Sidharth Shukla.

