According to the latest scoop, Punjabi actress and singer, Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame through her stint in Bigg Boss season 13, has now been felicitated and asked to deliver a speech by the Brahma Kumaris. Read on to know the whole scoop.

For the unversed, the Brahma Kumaris (daughter of Lord Brahma) is a spiritual movement that teaches the people the form of meditation that focuses on identity as souls.

Right before Sidharth Shukla’s demise, he introduced Shehnaaz Gill to Brahma Kumaris as he himself was a strong follower and believer of the faith. Since his demise, Sana has been forming a stronger bond and often is spotted attending their events and sharing some insightful Instagram stories of her conversing with famous Brahma Kumari, BK Shivani.

Recently, a video went viral in which Shehnaaz Gill was spotted attending an event organised by Brahma Kumaris for the empowerment of girl children. In the video, she was felicitated was asked to deliver a speech. During the speech, Sana was heard stating that she wanted to make as much as efforts she can to help the people of the society. This not only won the hearts of the people present there but also of the netizens (especially her and Sidharth Shukla fans) on Twitter.

The SidNaaz fans were super proud of Shehnaaz and took it to their personal Twitter account to express their happiness on the same. Check the Twitter reactions out below:

She is just not a random celeb that we idolize, we idolize a beautiful human who is also abundant in talent..most humble human who always guides her fans to positivity and love. I fall in love with you everyday

So proud of you baby #ShehnaazGill

Link https://t.co/EtcIf9G5rF pic.twitter.com/n2lSP7xHlY — Nhappinessnlv (@BollywodP) May 7, 2022

Just Wow!! I’m so proud of my baby @ishehnaaz_gill ceena chauda ker diya!! 👏👏👏 Inspiration for everyone ❤️ KEEP SHINING SHEHNAAZ #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/F7kUqPATQf — 🌻Ritu🌻🇺🇲SidNaaz❤️ (@Ritu19791) May 7, 2022

What a beautiful mind and thought, with clarity and conviction. Shehnaaz said she is answerable to her creator and not the pple. She out on her soul journey seeking guidance to be closer to her loved ones, past, present and future, not looking approval from use #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/AbMXL3q2f0 — sal (@navion1990) May 7, 2022

Today is a very precious and proud moment for all of us.

Pls guyysss ignore all the hatres for atleast today bcz they will try hard today for ur attention.

𝘿𝙤𝙣'𝙩 𝙦𝙪𝙤𝙩𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙩𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙨

Only positivity on every tl🥰#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/co1ohulcsE — 𝕾𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖗𝖆𝖒 🤓 (@Shriram_13) May 7, 2022

Big Celebrities want to be associated with designer brands, international brands and high payment brands but here we see our girl going back to the roots going back to the basic and spreading spirituality and positivity. Endorsing such noble causes thats our girl #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/3XI2YEk0ym — sal (@navion1990) May 6, 2022

Girls are real fighter….

They can fight with any Worst situation of life with a cute smile 🥰🥰🥰🥰 They are Stronger 🔥🔥🔥🔥@ishehnaaz_gill #SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/9khHT5LwfV — Pandey ji 🥳🥳 (@Pikachu142004) May 7, 2022

#SHEHNAAZGILL ENJOY WITH FAMILY MEMBERS MUMMA GILL AND MASSI AND BRAHMAKUMARIS JI ☺️💗😇 @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/EcJLrWpuBi — Riya Sharma (Sidnaaz heart ❤️) (@Riya42714482) May 6, 2022

Meanwhile, recently Sana was immensely trolled for a video in which she was seen hugging and kissing Salman Khan in the neck during the Eid bash held by Arpita Khan. However, Shehnaaz was left completely unaffected by the notorious trolling, just like a true queen she is.

Sidharth Shukla must be really proud of Sana!

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s speech during the Brahma Kumaris event? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

