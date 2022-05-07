Shehnaaz Gill Felicitated By Brahma Kumari At An Event Leaves SidNaaz Fans Missing Sidharth Shukla - Check Out Netizens Reaction On Twitter
Shehnaaz Gill Receives An Award By Brahma Kumaris, Here Are The Netizens Reaction – Check Out ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

According to the latest scoop, Punjabi actress and singer, Shehnaaz Gill who rose to fame through her stint in Bigg Boss season 13, has now been felicitated and asked to deliver a speech by the Brahma Kumaris. Read on to know the whole scoop.

For the unversed, the Brahma Kumaris (daughter of Lord Brahma) is a spiritual movement that teaches the people the form of meditation that focuses on identity as souls.

Right before Sidharth Shukla’s demise, he introduced Shehnaaz Gill to Brahma Kumaris as he himself was a strong follower and believer of the faith. Since his demise, Sana has been forming a stronger bond and often is spotted attending their events and sharing some insightful Instagram stories of her conversing with famous Brahma Kumari, BK Shivani.

Recently, a video went viral in which Shehnaaz Gill was spotted attending an event organised by Brahma Kumaris for the empowerment of girl children. In the video, she was felicitated was asked to deliver a speech. During the speech, Sana was heard stating that she wanted to make as much as efforts she can to help the people of the society. This not only won the hearts of the people present there but also of the netizens (especially her and Sidharth Shukla fans) on Twitter.

The SidNaaz fans were super proud of Shehnaaz and took it to their personal Twitter account to express their happiness on the same. Check the Twitter reactions out below:

Meanwhile, recently Sana was immensely trolled for a video in which she was seen hugging and kissing Salman Khan in the neck during the Eid bash held by Arpita Khan. However, Shehnaaz was left completely unaffected by the notorious trolling, just like a true queen she is.

Sidharth Shukla must be really proud of Sana!

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s speech during the Brahma Kumaris event? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

