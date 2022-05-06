Just one day more and Alt Balaji’s Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut will finally end with its first season. The high drama-filled season is now nearing its end and has Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, and Saisha Shinde competing with each other for the trophy.

Audiences are quite engrossed with the Kangana-hosted show and are already voting for their favorites contestants. This love showered by the fans has helped Ekta Kapoor’s show to cross 100 million views on YouTube, making its first season a massive success.

If you are a major fan of Lock Upp, then here are some deets about the finale you should surely know. Read on to know more.

1. The Jailor gets his Warden: As Kangana Ranaut hosted show Lock Upp will air it’s the finale on the 7 and 8th of May, right before the finale begins, Jailor Karan Kundrra is joined by his love lady Tejasswi Prakash as the warden of the show. This setup will surely help the show see new heights in terms of viewership, as TejRan fans never miss a chance to view the two together.

2. Who is the popular contestant?: Out of the 6 contestants who bagged the ticket to the finale in Ekta Kapoor’s show, comedian Munawar Faruqui has gained the popular content title.

3. Prince Narula to win the show’s trophy?: Out of the 6 contestants, Prince is the only contestant who has bagged three winning trophies from Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Bigg Boss 9. Winning Lock Upp’s trophy would be a clean sweep for him. Talking about the winner’s prize, it’s said that the winner would be taking home the cash amount of Rs 25 lakh.

4. We finally get to see the view of Dhaakad: It is also said that the show’s host Kangana Ranaut along with Badshah will promote her upcoming film.

Are you excited to see Lock Upp’s Grand Finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

