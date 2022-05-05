The Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp which is in its final week, saw the shocking eviction of Poonam Pandey. Although she was embroiled in a lot of controversies her ability to perform tasks and duties was appreciated by many. After coming out of the show, the actress spoke to a leading media portal where she claimed Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora used each other to move ahead in the game.

Advertisement

Now that the actress is out of the finale race, Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali, Azma Fallah, Munawar and Saisha Shinde will be competing for the winner’s trophy.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with ETimes, Poonam Pandey spoke about her stay in Lock Upp, her experience and her views about other contestants. Among all the contestants, the actress spoke about the closeness between Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora. She said, “I never knew that having a love angle in a reality show was so important. I did not have the idea that you get a lot of fans support because of that.”

Poonam Pandey adds, “But yes what I’ve seen closely and personally it is very obvious that Munawar and Anjali both have used each other for the show. If not Munawar, Anjali for sure has used him. I’ve seen this trait in Anjali that she was first close to Munawar and me, then when Prince entered the show, she got close to him. She just uses people to backstab them and then move ahead in the game.”

“This is a very disgusting thing. Especially when you are already in a relationship, I feel sorry for her boyfriend. It is filthy, it is not the game but you are playing with somebody’s emotions outside of Lock Upp.”

Talking more about her Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey shares, “Anjali has hurt me the most emotionally. The way she behaved with me it hurt me a lot. Munawar doesn’t play the game in a filthy way and for me, if someone is playing a dirty game, it is a big no. I am not fine with someone playing a filthy game not in the show and not even in the outside world. If you want to win a title, you should play the game in such a way that you become a deserving winner. Otherwise, there are many undeserving winners in the world.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Arshi Khan Denies Getting Married & Undergoes Dental Surgery: “I’m Already In Pain…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube