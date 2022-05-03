‘Bigg Boss’ fame Arshi Khan underwent dental surgery after a mishap during her wrestling practice.

She says: “While I was practising wrestling here, for my next match I accidentally got a punch on my face, and my teeth got hurt and fell out. And I was left in uncontrollable pain and had to go for immediate dental surgery. By God’s grace, I’m recovering now.”

It is believed that Arshi Khan is in Dubai to get married on Eid but she denies and calls it just a rumour.

She continues: “My family is keen on getting me married and also I’m getting lots of marriage proposals here. But I’m not getting married anytime soon. My fans are wondering if I’m here for my marriage and I’m shocked reading the rumours. I’m already in pain, No girl will enjoy turning bride with a toothache. I’m excited to enjoy the Eid festivities here.”

Previously, Arshi Khan opened up about experiencing body shaming.

She says: “I feel body-shaming is one of the most serious forms of bullying, harassment and humiliation and usually experienced by we women. I’m tired of experiencing it. People actually keep commenting about my back and its size like really it creates so much discomfort.”

“At times casting directors say they look good only in foreign not in Indian cinema. I really don’t understand how to react. And once another casting guy told me to join the actresses who flaunt their bodies in front of paps, as there is no work which is very depressing. I want to work here and earn a living,” Arshi Khan added.

