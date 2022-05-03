Much like Diwali, the Eid celebration in Bollywood is one of the most well known and most awaited events. While fans won’t be able to celebrate the festival with Salman Khan’s film in cinemas, they will be greeted with updates and pictures from Bhai’s annual Eid bash.

Every year Salman hosts an Eid party at his home with his family and friends. However, this time the venue seems to differ. Not just that, the host of the Eid party will also be different. Scroll down to know more.

As per the ETimes report, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and his brother in law Aayush Sharma will be hosting Eid celebrations at their residence. The report quoted a source as saying, “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf.” The entire Khan Daan and Salman’s close friends will be attending the party hosted by Arpita and Aayush at their home. They’ve also started sending out invites to all the guests today.

Both Arpita and Aayush have some special preparations for the celebrations. The Eid party will be held at their newly acquired luxury apartment in Khar. It is only earlier this year that the couple bought the new flat in the Flying Carpet building.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen together in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Both stars along with Zaheer Iqbal will be playing the role of three brothers in the film.

