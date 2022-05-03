Less than a week ago, the internet began buzzing when Kichcha Sudeepa tweeted that Hindi is no longer the ‘national language’ of India. While Ajay Devgn was quick to tweet back to him, it gave rise to the ongoing debate – which many stars have commented on. The latest sharing their views is singer Sonu Nigam.

Nigam, who has lent his voice to songs in Hindi, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Bhojpuri and more, has shared his views on Ajay calling Hindi India’s national language. Read on to know all he had to say.

At a recent event moderated by journalist Sushant Mehta, Sonu Nigam got candid and said, “First of all, I don’t think anywhere in the constitution it is written that Hindi is the national language. As far as I know – and have consulted with experts, nowhere it is written that Hindi is (the national language).” He continued, “Hindi is the most spoken language… I understand that. Having said that, are we aware that Tamil is world’s oldest language? There is a debate between Sanskrit and Tamil. People say Tamil is the oldest language in the entire world…”

Sonu Nigam further pointed out that there are enough issues that need to be resolved with other nations and it is futile to initiate a new problem within the country. He asked, ‘Abhi tumhaare baaki deshon se pange kam hain jo tum apne desh mein pange khade kar rahe ho? (Aren’t we facing enough issues with other countries that we are starting one within our own?) Why is this discussion even happening?” He added, “See other countries, and then see us dividing people as you speak Tamil, you speak Punjabi…”

Continuing further, the Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe singer said that individuals are free to speak whatever language they want. Stating that the people shouldn’t be pressured to speak one particular, the Sandese Aate Hai singer said, “Punjabis can speak in Punjabi, Tamilians can talk in Tamil and if they are comfortable with English let them talk in English. All our court judgements are given in English, what is this ‘humein Hindi bolna chahiye'”.

Check out Sonu Nigam commenting on the national language issue here:

Perfect response to Ajay Devgn by Sonu Nigam: Let's not divide people further in this country, where is it written that Hindi is our national language? 👏 pic.twitter.com/hC9nHbXJHy — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 2, 2022

What are your thoughts on the ongoing national language debate that arose from the Ajay Devgn – Kichcha Sudeepa Twitter interaction? Let us know in the comments below.

