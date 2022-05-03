Jab We Met is a classic that Bollywood lovers will have close to their hearts. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in lead, the film marked the last association of the couple before their controversial breakup. Imtiaz Ali directed the romantic comedy. But do you know one person who was a part of the film from scratch but was left at the end? Bobby Deol it is! Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, Shri Ashtavinayak studio was planning to create the film back in the day and they wanted to sign up Bobby as the lead. Dharmendra’s son was the one who recommended Imtiaz Ali as the director and Kareena as the leading lady. The project was titled ‘Geet’ back then.

In an interview with The HuffPost back in 2017, Bobby Deol revealed, “There was a studio called Shri Ashtavinayak who wanted to sign me. I told them that let’s sign Imtiaz. He has a script ready. And let’s talk to Kareena Kapoor (Bobby had worked with Bebo in Ajnabee). The producers were like, oh no, that guy will make an expensive film. Kareena, on the other hand, didn’t even want to meet Imtiaz. I took them to Preity (his close friend and Soldier co-star). She agreed but said she can do it only after 6 months. So we were stuck.”

Bobby Deol continued, “Days passed. And suddenly I read that Ashtavinayak has signed Imtiaz for Jab We Met and Kareena is doing the film! And she had gotten her then-boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor to act opposite her. I was like, wow. Quite an industry. We were also to do Highway together but he again did his own thing. But I have no hard feelings against him. He is a great director and doing so well. We’re still friends. But I always tell him: ‘Imtiaz, I won’t watch any of your films until you make one with me. That’ll be your best film.”

Well, Jab We Met may have been a commercial success but turned out to be a personal mess for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, who ended their 4-year-long relationship.

