Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are one of the most popular star kids in B-town. They have a massive fan base on social media and we aren’t even kidding. They’re so young but have a different craze altogether among netizens. Earlier today, Kareena took her youngest son Jeh on a stroll and netizens lauded her for not hiding the face of her kids while slamming Anushka Sharma. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It all started with Taimur when he was an infant and the paparazzi started circulating his pictures on social media. In no time, fans acknowledged his cute face and started pouring so much love into his videos and pics on Instagram. Now, Jeh also enjoys a huge fan following and our day isn’t complete without seeing him on Instagram. Haha!

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a stunning appearance below her building donning a comfortable co-ord set while holding hands with her youngest son, Jeh. The toddler can be seen wearing a onesie and looking cute as usual.

Take a look at Kareena’s video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t this mother-son duo the cutest? We love how Kareena Kapoor Khan pulls off comfortable fashion choices on a regular basis.

Reacting to the actresses’ video, a user commented, “Lovely, she doesn’t hide her children like anushka.” Another user commented, “Are jahangir baba uske jaise kam karo aur khub nam kamao.” A third user commented, “Awww Jeh Baba started walking 😍👏❤️ 😘”

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan not hiding his kids’ faces from the paparazzi? Tell us in the comments below.

