Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are one of the most popular star kids in B-town. Parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also enjoy a massive fan following on social media and their city spottings are quite popular on Instagram. Earlier today, Taimur was spotted with mommy Kareena and younger brother Jeh below his building and was telling the paps to turn off their cameras. Now, netizens are reacting to the same, take a look at it below.

Jeh was spotted driving his toy car, whereas Tim was running from here & there and telling the paps, “Bandh kar dada, bandh kar dada. Bandh kariye usko (Turn it off),” and mommy Kareena pulls him off as he tells the paps to do so.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as usual looked her stylish best in a pair straight fit pair of denim and paired it with a white shirt. Taimur Ali Khan on the other hand wore a white and saffron-coloured T-shirt and shorts.

Take a look at his video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Taimur Ali Khan’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “O god waheguru😮 teach him some manners parents 😢 and media people please how low you can steep…have some self respect 🙏” Another user commented, “He understands what his parents talk that’s why he is reacting.” A third user commented, “Okay I get it that the child is not liking media but where did he learn this abusive language. I am 17 and still did not use such word.” A fourth user commented, “Jaisi kareena waisa beta.”

What are your thoughts on Taimur telling the paparazzi to turn off their cameras? Tell us in the comments below.

