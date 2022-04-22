Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar are under flak for endorsing or promoting Vimal Pan masala which is known to be producing tobacco products. Almost every celebrity at one time or other has endorsed even alcohol brands as well. However, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has stayed away from it. Why? Scroll down to know.

Khiladi Kumar recently issued an apology on social media to his fans and exited the contract after receiving massive flak from the netizens. Even after this, netizens are digging out old commercials of the superstar and trolling him.

Amidst the social media trolling, a Times Of India report from 2010 reveals Sachin Tendulkar was offered Rs 20 crore from UB Group to promote their product but he rejected it. Maharashtra Government at that time even lauded the legendary cricketer for setting the right example. This is not the first time he turned down a commercial like this.

Tendulkar even refused to participate in the ‘Oo La La La Le O’ commercial – which had a plethora of cricketers across states and countries and clubs. The reason was quite simple. The company that was running the advertisement also produced alcohol.

Back in 2020, Sachin Tendulkar also revealed why he stayed away from any association of brands that produce either tobacco or alcohol. He said that it was a promise that he made to his father long ago before making it big in the field of sports.

At Aaj Tak’s ‘2020 Salaam Cricket’, the Masterblaster said, “This was a promise I made to my father. He told me I am a role model and a lot of people will follow what you do.” The legendary skipper understood the impact he had on people as a leading sportsperson who was playing for Team India.

Even during the 90s era when most of his colleagues were promoting brands of tobacco or alcohol, Sachin Tendulkar stayed away from it. He even refused to put a single sticker of any such brands on his bat. “In the 1990s my bat didn’t have a sticker on it, I didn’t have a contract. But everybody else in the team was endorsing 2 brands in particular … ” he said.

“I have stayed away from these two things and have never broken the promise to my father,” the former Team India cricketer said.

