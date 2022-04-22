Akshay Kumar has been facing a lot of backlash ever since his commercial of promoting a product from a tobacco brand surfaced online. The actor was only promoting elaichi but netizens were upset over him promoting Vimal in any possible way. Amidst it all, a video of Jaaved Jaaferi talking about his life without alcohol and cigarettes is going viral.

It was back in 2001 when Akshay graced Boogie Woogie, a dance competition reality series. It was hosted by Jaaved, who asked the Dil Se actor about his lifestyle. The video is now going viral amidst the latest controversy around Vimal that also involves Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

Jaaved Jaaferi on the Boogie Woogie stage asked Akshay Kumar, “Jaha tak niyamo ka sawaal hai, kyunki bahut discipline se koshish karte ho, main jaanta hu ki subah 5 baje uth jaate ho, sharab nahi pite ho, cigaratte nahi pite ho, apni zindagi ko kaafi discipline mein rakha hai. To kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki ‘yaar kyu kar raha hu, bore ho gaya hu, mujhe kuch karna chahiye’, ya you feel that it’s worth it (As far as the rules are concerned, I know you lead your life by discipline, you wake up at 5am, don’t consume alcohol, don’t smoke. So do you ever feel you are getting bored or you think it’s worth it)?”

To this, Akshay Kumar simply responded with a smile, “Aapko lagta hai mai bore lagta hu (Do you think I look bored)?”

Well, Akshay’s lifestyle has been in the news since forever now. Even Kapil Sharma had revealed how his team has to wake up early morning and reach the sets on time when Khiladi Kumar appears for promotions.

