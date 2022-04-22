Expect the unexpected from Rakhi Sawant. From hitting on Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla to turning Julie on national TV, she’s been really unpredictable with her actions. In the latest video, the actress could be seen taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut and has also dragged Salman Khan. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

The video that Rakhi created was for the promotions of Escaype Live. It is a web series featuring South actor Siddharth and has been created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. It went on floors back in 2020 and audience has been excited for this tech thriller ever since.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant in a new video could be heard saying, “Main koi Kangana Ranaut nahi hu. Mera status ye Instagram, Twitter, Facebook in sab se upar hai. Tum log jaante nahi ho mai kya kar sakti hu. Yakin nahi hai? Salman bhi se pooch lo kya kiya tha maine Bigg Boss mein sabka aur unhone mera.”

Rakhi Sawant captioned her hilarious post, “Escaype Live walo….door raho mujhse. Agar ek aur video dikha na tumhara mujhe…to dekh lena, jante nhi ho tum mujhe”

The video has left fans wondering what is the connection that the ex-Bigg Boss contestant has with Escaype Live team.

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Rakhi Sawant has targeted Kangana Ranaut. Previously too, she had clapped back after Kangana took a dig at Salman Khan’s hosting at Bigg Boss.

“Behen, suno, itne time se bhai hi show chala rahe hain. Tumme (Kangana) dum hai to ek show chala ke dikhao. I think Bhai me dum hai, behen me nahin hai (Listen, sister, Bhai has been running the show for so long. If you have the guts, try running one show. I think Bhai has the guts, sister doesn’t),” she had said.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Jaaved Jaaferi Says Sob Stories In Reality Shows Looks Fake, Shares Boogie Woogie’s Example, Saying “Humare Me It Just Happened”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube