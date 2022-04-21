In today’s time, it has become essential for everyone to do a side hustle because no one knows what’ll happen one day. Similarly, celebrities who make lakhs and crores while doing a show also own a separate business that is not related to the entertainment industry. Actors such as Karan Kundrra, Rupali Ganguly, Rannvijay Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and Shama Sikander among others are also successful entrepreneurs as well as an artist.

Many are aware that being an artist is difficult as you don’t work every day, so it is really important to have a backup plan. So we have curated a list of actors who also run successful businesses with their family and friends.

Karan Kundrra

The handsome hunk of television made his acting debut in 2008 with Kitni Mohabbat Hai and later he went on to host a number of reality shows. His popularity grew after participating in Bigg Boss where he found his lady love Tejasswi Prakash. As per DNA reports, apart from acting the actor owns an international call centre in Jalandhar, while he looks after his father’s infrastructure business.

Rupali Ganguly

Popular for playing Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the actress is currently getting love for her show Anupamaa. Reportedly, the small screen star runs an advertising agency that she co-founded with her father in 2000.

Rannvijay Singha

He came into the limelight after he participated and won season 1 of Roadies. He went on to host the show and later became the judge. Most recently, he was seen hosting the first season of Shark Tank India. Apart from being an artist, Rannvijay owns an outlet to modify bikes.

Aashka Goradia

Although she worked on some popular daily soaps, the actress decided to quit the entertainment industry and instead focused on becoming a full-fledged entrepreneur. The actress owns a beauty brand named, Renee Cosmetics. She also runs a yoga studio called Peace of Blue Yoga with her husband Brent Goble in Goa.

Arjun Bijlani

The actor who has been in the industry for over a decade now became a household name right after his first show, Miley Jab Hum Tum. Last year, the actor won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As per reports, Arjun owns a liquor store in Mumbai and a BCL team called Mumbai Tigers.

Shama Sikander

The actress impressed everyone with her character Pooja in Yeh Meri Life Hai. Later she worked in Baal Veer. However, in an interview she once claimed she was exhausted waiting for the right opportunity, so decided to work on her entrepreneurial skills. Her Instagram is proof of how good her fashion sense is and hence the actress owns a women’s fashion label, Saisha.

Gautam Gulati

Although the actor was part of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum, but his popularity grew after Bigg Boss 8. Along with being a talented star, Gautam is also the owner of a Delhi based nightclub, RSPV.

