The first week of April is done and dusted, and now it’s time to view which show has made it to the top on the Most Liked Show Of The Week list. Well, it’s very good news for all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, as their favourite sitcom has now aced the charts!

From TMKOC to Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, read on to know which of your favourite Television serials have outperformed each other. Below is everything you need to know.

According to the ORMAX reports, once again in a row, the first spot has been grabbed by people’s favourite sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, after a few weeks of not being able to satisfy the audience, the show is now back on track. This time the sitcom has surpassed Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, leaving it behind at the second spot on the TRP list. Looks like the #MaAn fans are not very happy with the makers of the Rupali starrer, for not focusing on Anu and Anuj’s romance.

Talking about the third spot on the most like show list, It’s The Kapil Sharma Show that has bagged it this time. After weeks of speculation on Kapil’s show going off-air, it was finally clarified by the makers of the show that they aren’t going off-air but just pulling the plug temporarily, just to be returned soon. Well, after seeing the performance, we are pretty sure the makers might reconsider their decision.

Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has constantly maintained the fourth spot on the TRP list for quite a time now. Speaking about the 5th spot, this time Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have grabbed it, all credits go to their high-end drama-filled episodes for the week.

According to the same reports, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have grabbed the sixth and the seventh spot on the Most Liked Tv Shows of the week list. Last time the Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal Starrer Naagin 6 was in the ninth position, and this time the Ekta Kapoor show is in the eighth position on the most like list. Looks like the show has to amp up the drama game.

Concluding the ORMAX list, Bhagya Laxmi and the reality show India’s Got Talent have gotten a hold of the ninth and the tenth spot on the list.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Apr 4-10) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/fwfTsbOSqd — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) April 12, 2022

Tell us your favourite show – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Anupamaa or The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

