Tejasswi Prakash is riding high in success ever since she won the Bigg Boss 15 title. The actress bagged Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6 and fans are absolutely in awe of the show. Teja’s romance with Television actor Karan Kundrra also often makes headlines.

The two met at the Bigg Boss house and soon cupid struck them. Their romance inside the house was one of the major highlights of the controversial reality show. The two are also quite active on social media and their PDA filled banter often goes viral.

Tejasswi Prakash recently paid a surprise visit to the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors where Karan Kundrra is hosting the show. She even shared videos of him doing his job. Tejasswi looked smart in a fuchsia pink pantsuit whereas Karan sported tan brown baggy pants and a stylish shirt.

The Naagin 6 actress then panned the video towards him and in response to Karan’s lines on stage, she said, “What a surprise!” She then also shared yet another video, wherein Kundrra is seen having butter chicken with naan during his break time. Teja asks him what he’s eating, and just then Karan gestures “call me.” To which Tejasswi gets angry and asks him, “yeh tum kisko kisko call me call me karte rehte ho and then you blame the chicks.”

Watch the video below:

In spite of their busy schedule, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra often manage to surprise each other on set to spend some time. Lock Upp jailor also recently spoke about it during a conversation with ETimes. He said, “I manage everything beech mein jaake girlfriend ko bhi mil aata hoon… that day also I ran from my set, Fatafat met Tejasswi, hugged her and rushed for my meeting. I feel aap ki niyat honi chahiye. If you have the intention, then there’s definitely time. If you don’t have the intention and you have enough time in hand you will keep making excuses. If you genuinely want to meet you will create your way.”

When asked about his marriage plans with Teja, he said, “There’s no pressure from my family’s side for marriage. Unka bus chale toh Abhi kara dein… no pressure on both of us for marriage. There are a lot of things to do. She’s also working, I am also working.”

