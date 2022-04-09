Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adorable couples on television right now. Their love story began inside Bigg Boss 15 house and ever since then, the couple have been inseparable. Last night, the duo appeared for Nishant Bhat’s birthday party and almost kissed each other while interacting with the paps. Scroll below to watch the video and how netizens have been reacting to the same.

Advertisement

Their fans fondly call them ‘TejRan’ and is massively popular on social media. From their city spottings to red carpet appearances, fans just can’t enough of these two cuties. Last night, Nishant who also appeared in BB15 celebrated his birthday in the city and it was a starry affair. Besides Tejasswi and Karan, Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed also attended the party.

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash wore a pretty mustard coloured co-ord set whereas Karan Kundrra wore a white shirt with black trousers and paired it with a metallic blazer. TejRan stole the show with their appearance and gestures for each other.

Take a look at their video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Aren’t these two absolute cuties? Oh, well.

Reacting to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Aag lage basti main KK apni masti main.” Another user commented, “THE STARS OF THE PARTY ARE HERE 😭❤” A third user commented, “EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN 🧿😍❤️” A fourth user commented, “aag lgaa di hai inlogo ne” A fifth user commented, “The paps have gone crazyyyyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

What are your thoughts on Karan and Tejasswi stealing the limelight with their appearance at Nishant Bhat’s birthday party? Tell us in the comments below.

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Visits Golden Temple, Fans Miss Sidharth Shukla & Say “Aap Only Sid Bhai Ke Saath Hi Achi Lagti”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube