Shehnaaz Gill is one television star who doesn’t need any introduction. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following after she appeared in Bigg Boss 13. Sana’s fans never miss an opportunity to trend her on social media and recently, the actress visited Golden Temple in Amritsar and later shared a picture of the same on her Instagram handle. Now, netizens have been dragging late actor Sidharth Shukla in the comments section. Scroll below to see her picture.

For the unversed, Sid and Sana were reportedly dating ever since they confessed their liking for each other in the reality show. They’ve been inseparable and their fans fondly call them ‘SidNaaz’. The actress is currently in Punjab and is sharing pictures and videos from her trip on her social media account.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture of herself sitting in front of the Golden Temple in Amritsar with a flower emoji on her Instagram. Take a look at it here:

Isn’t she beautiful?

Reacting to Shehnaaz Gill’s picture, a user commented, “Hakikat kahi jaye to jo asli baat kahu to aap mujhe only siddarth shukla bhai ke sath hi aachi lgti ho sidnaaz ki jodi hamesha rahegi kyonki siddarth shukla bhai aapka saccha pyar hai.” Another user commented, “I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you you are dedicated to be better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you ❤️” A third user commented, “World Queen Shehnaaz always love forever and always love forever SidNaaz 💟”

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz’s picture from Amritsar? Tell us in the comments below.

