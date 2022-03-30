Shehnaaz Gill came into the limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. People loved seeing her craziness and her fondness for Sidharth Shukla. Fans couldn’t stop gushing about them and tagged them as SidNaaz. Things fell apart after the sudden demise of Shukla due to cardiac arrest. Post his death, Gill took her own time to heal herself and in a recent interview, the Punjabi singer spoke about the SidNaaz tag and its importance in her life.

The Balika Vadhu actors’ death came as a shocker for many and left everyone numb. More than anyone, Shehnaaz was majorly affected as she was closest to him. After a long break, the actress has become active for the past few months. She was even seen promoting her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh also starring Diljit Dosanjh.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Face Magazine, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about the SidNaaz tag which was given by her and Sidharth Shukla’s fans. During the chat, she said that it was a beautiful memory and it’ll always be her part of her life wherever she goes. She even thanked her admirers for the same.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything.”

Most recently, the Bigg Boss fame reacted to the trolls she received for the viral videos in which she was seen laughing and dancing at an engagement party months after Shukla’s death.

During her recent appearance on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show, Shape of You, Shehnaaz Gill said, “If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what.”

