John Abraham is all set for the release of e action thriller film Attack. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, this film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, will be hitting theatres on April 1, 2022, and the Dhoom actor is all out promoting it now.

During one such promotional interview, John opened up about several things including giving new talent the chance to perform, the industry (him included) belting out not so impressive movies and promoting the upcoming on platforms including the much-loved The Kapil Sharma show. Read on to know all he said.

A while ago, John Abraham, Attack director Lakshya Raj Anand and music director Shashwat Sachdev were interviewed for a video by Tried & Refused Productions YouTube channel. While there, the Garam Masala got candid about belting out not so great films. The Desi Boys actor said, “I had a franchise that worked, and I belted out something that was just the opposite for the second part. Why did I do it? Because I succumbed to the diktats of commercialism. And because it was a part two, I said, ‘Hey, listen…’ And if you see all the part twos that are releasing now, it’s like…”

John Abraham continued, “I’m not trying to hard-sell this film. I have no qualms about being ripped apart for something I’ve done badly… The fact of the matter is, if you don’t call a spade a spade, you’re going to be stuck.” In the same conversation, John also said that he doesn’t believe in item numbers in his films, and sometimes, it shows on his face even on screen.

In the same conversation, John Abraham also spoke about promoting the film on different platforms. While stating that Attack director Lakshya Raj Anand gets hyper about the film’s marketing, John added that promoting a film on The Kapil Sharma Show doesn’t translate into ticket sales. Citing Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files became a success without traditional marketing, he said, “He (Anand) took me to Kapil Sharma, saying ‘I want you to be on Kapil Sharma’. I like Kapil, he’s a nice boy, but it doesn’t translate to ticket sales.”

