Bollywood actor John Abraham is gearing up for his next release Attack. The actor, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film was speaking at an event and was visibly annoyed by questions posed to him. The star even lost his cool and called a journalist ‘dumb’.

Helmed by Lakshya Anand, the film will see John turning into India’s first super-soldier. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, will hit cinemas on April 1. Scroll down to know what happened at the event.

During a promotional event, as reported by Hindustan Times, John Abraham was asked, “Your films have an overdose of action. It looks good as long as you are fighting four or five people. But, it is too much when you are seen fighting 200 people all by yourself, throwing away bikes and stopping choppers with your hands.”

The Bollywood actor then interjected and asked the reporter whether he was asking about his film Attack, the latter clarified that the question was about his previous release Satyamev Jayate 2. To which, John replied, “I am sorry main toh Attack ki baat kar raha hu, agar aapko isse problem hai, then I am sorry. I really offended you.”

When the journalist said that the audience found it difficult to relate to the high octane action scenes, John Abraham simply responded, “I am sorry,” and turned towards his co-stars and said, “Bichara, I think he is very frustrated.”

The Mumbai Saga actor then responding to another question about his fitness, took a dig at another reporter and said, “More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye. I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, I shall apologise for you, no problem, you’ll do better next time.”

Moreover, John Abraham addressed the journalist as “uncle” and said, “If you ask the same ghisa-pita question like uncle, you’ll have a problem. You’ll have to ask the questions of today. Ask why is Attack special or unique. Ask questions related to this film.”

