Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2006, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the top actresses in Bollywood currently. With films like the Housefull franchise, Brothers, Kick and the soon to release Bachchhan Paandey as well as her personal life, Ms Fernandez is almost in the limelight and the news. But had the pressure of stardom ever negatively affected her?

Advertisement

While interacting with Shilpa Shetty on her new show, Shape of You the Drive actress got candid about her struggles with food habits during her younger days and going through several eating issues. From sharing that she used to punish herself for eating when she was in her 20s and calling food her enemy, here’s all the actress shared.

Advertisement

During the first episode of Shape of You, Shilpa Shetty asked Jacqueline Fernandez if her food habits change when she’s under stress. Responding to the question, the actress said, “In my 20s I did go through quite a lot of eating issues. A lot. It happened because of my pageant days, I did not realise then but to be appearing on an international platform at the age of 19 (had its own pressures). That is when the pressure really got to me, I did not know how to handle it. Food became the enemy. That then continued in my 20s and continued (when I became an actor) being in front of the camera.”

Continuing further, Jacqueline Fernandez added, “Like (I would worry about) how I am going to look in front of the camera. It was like you would punish yourself for eating. But, I was blessed that I was able to overcome it. Slowly, it took time. There would be times when I would be go for months and would be okay and then something would happen, and I would go back into the habit. I was quite horrible actually, but it was definitely something that made me stronger and much more aware of food.”

In the same chat, Jacqueline also revealed that an actor had once told her, “Be like Shilpa Shetty” when they found out she was too choosy with her food on sets of a film.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen on the silver screen in Bachchhan Paandey. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in lead roles, the film hits theatres on Friday, March 18. Her upcoming projects also include Attack, Vikrant Rona, Cirkus and Ram Setu.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: After Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Beach Babe Avatar From Pathaan Sets Gets Leaked & It’s Drool-Worthy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube