All you Salman Khan fans out there, we have some amazing news regarding the superstar’s upcoming films. After reporting a while ago that South superstar Chiranjeevi welcomed Bhai onboard Godfather, we now have an update regarding another one of his upcoming flicks – Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Advertisement

While Salman is currently shooting for the last leg of the much talked about Tiger 3, a recent update states that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is likely to begin shooting for KEKD starting April 2022. From when he will join the team to what scenes he will be shooting next month, read all the details below.

Advertisement

According to a recent Mid Day report, Salman Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is likely to hit the floors on April 1 in Mumbai. Revealing that Bhai will join the team in the same week, the report suggests that they will begin shooting with his entry sequence – which will include a helicopter chase. A source said, “The first sequence is a massive action set-piece for which the stunt directors have been summoned. It will be shot at Helipad in Film City, Goregaon.”

This source, close to the development of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, further stated that the team wants to finish shooting the action scenes before beginning with the emotional scenes. The insider said, “The film’s scale will be much more lavish compared to Salman and Sajid’s last collaboration, Kick [2014].”

As per the report, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be a slick action drama featuring Salman in the role of an elder brother. Besides the Dabangg star, this Farhad Samji directorial will feature Pooja Hegde as the film’s female lead. Reportedly the makers are planning to release this movie on December 30, 2022.

Besides the above mentioned action-packed film, Salman Khan will also be seen as ‘Tiger’ Avinash Singh Rathore in Tiger 3, Chiranjeevi co-starrer Godfather and an extended cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi,

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Confirms OTT Debut Alongside Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Varma In Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix Murder Mystery!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube