Salman Khan is one of the most followed and influential actors of Bollywood who seems to have his hands full with multiple projects at the moment. He has lately been working on the next instalment of the blockbuster Tiger series and looks like another much-anticipated film will soon kick off. According to a recent report, Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will go on floors soon and the cast lineup is also on the verge of getting finalized.

For the unversed, Salman was previously in the news when he was papped at the airport after he returned from the Da-Bangg tour. He performed at the Dubai Expo 2020 a few days back and clips from the event were all over the internet for all the right reasons. The actor, however, seemed in a foul mood when he was interacting with the photographers, asking them to stop recording after a certain point. When the paparazzi member refused to stop, Salman was seen giving him a death glare as a warning to stop capturing right then and there.

According to a recent report by ETimes, Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s next collaboration, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, will start with the first shooting schedule in April this year. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji, who is also helming Akshay Kumar’s next, Bachchhan Paandey. The movie will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead and actor Zaheer Iqbal is also expected to have a crucial role in this project.

The same report suggests that the makers are trying to rope in actors like Shreyas Talpade and Krushna Abhishek in the upcoming comedy, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It was also previously reported that Telugu star Venkatesh will be making his Bollywood comeback with this film, after a gap of close to 25 years.

The movie has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. What do you think about this upcoming Bollywood comedy? Let us know in the comments section.

