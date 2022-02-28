Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal has started the shoot of ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ in the UK. She will be stationed in the UK for a month. The film will be headlined by Rasika and ‘Made In Heaven’ actor Arjun Mathur.

Advertisement

Earlier, Rasika took to her social media handle and shared the news of having commenced its shoot with her fans and followers.

Advertisement

She posted a picture with her co-actor Arjun Mathur and the rest of the team. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rasika wrote, “While the monkey is merely bored, man has boredom plus imagination. ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ NOW FILMING.”

The Out Of Love actor piqued our curiosity with the quirky caption and made us wonder about its relevance to the film.

Rasika will be seen stepping into the shoes of a volleyball coach for a series titled ‘Spike’.

She says it came with the opportunity for her to learn something new and she jumped at it.

Rasika said: “I love the thrill and adventure of sports dramas. Spike came with the opportunity for me to learn something new and I jumped at it. I thoroughly enjoyed the three months of volleyball training that I did as part of my prep.

The 36-year-old actress will be seen essaying the role of a volleyball coach in the sports drama. As part of her prep, she has trained in volleyball for three months in Mumbai.

The actor was shooting for the project in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. She awaits the streaming of ‘Delhi Crime 2’.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Shuts A User For Asking ‘Itna Tayar Hoke Kahan Jaate Ho?’: “Mein Mujra Karne Jaun, Tumse Kya?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube