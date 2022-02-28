Urfi Javed is undoubtedly one of the most followed television celebrities who often keeps her followers entertained through Instagram. Her clothing choices have always been a subject of discussion on the internet as some people find it creative while others find it slightly bizarre and out of place. In a recent interaction with the media Urfi opened up on the kind of questions she is asked by trolls and had the most befitting answer for one of them.

For the unversed, Urfi rose to fame through the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT and is also an active television actor and Instagram model. She is famous for experimenting with fashion as she is mostly seen donning outfits that are created through DIY. She was also in the news previously for wearing outfits inspired by international stars like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid, some of which worked well with her audience.

In a recent interaction with India.com, Urfi Javed opened up about the kind of questions she is asked on the internet, especially by trolls and haters. She stated that the question, ‘itna tayar hoke kahan jaate ho?’ tops them all and had just the right response to shut this question down.

Hitting right back, Urfi Javed brought Kareena Kapoor Khan into the conversation and said, “Mein kisi ke ghar jaun, mein mujra karne jaun, tumse kya? Mein jo karun. Ab har kisi ko puchoge kya sadak pe ab Kareena Kapoor dikhegi toh usse bhi puchoge ja kaha rahe ho? You are not gonna ask no. Jahan bhi jaun, meri marzi… mujhe lipstick lagani hai, mein lipstick lagake jaungi, mujhe chapal pehni hai, mein chappal pehen ke jaungi, meri marzi. That’s it.”

What do you think about this savage reply by Urfi? Let us know in the comments!

