Television shows have something quirky or the other to entertain their audience. The Kapil Sharma Show, Naagin 6, Smart Jodi are some of the shows that are enjoying the great buzz. Amidst it, is Mika Singh coming up with a swayamvar show? Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Previously, we have seen celebrities like Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ratan Rajput, Mallika Sherawat hold similar shows in the past. Although it has been history that either none of those relationships worked out or were continued after the show.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Mika Singh is now taking the same route. A source told ETimes TV, “The reality show will be similar to swayamwars from the past. It is planned to go on air in a few months. Mika will not get married on the show, he will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that.”

It is also reported that Mika Singh is excited to be a part of the show. “Mika is really excited to be a part of the show. Contestants participating in the show will be from across the country,” adds the source.

Previously, none amongst Rakhi Sawant, Ratan Rajput, Mallika Sherawat end up marrying their partners. In fact, Shehnaaz Gill walked out of the finale without choosing a partner because she was still in admiration of Sidharth Shukla. Owing to it all, netizens have little faith in the show.

It was only Rahul Mahajan, who married his partner Dimple Ganguly. It was in 2010 that the couple tied the knot after the show, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. After a togetherness for 4 years, the duo finally called it quits and moved on in their respective lives.

Are you excited to watch Mika Singh finally find his bride?

Must Read: Urfi Javed Exclusive On Doing N*de Scenes In Films: “If It’s A Project Like A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film…” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube