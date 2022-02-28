Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game. The reviews are great as audiences are loving the Devdas actresses’ charm in the show. Meanwhile, viewers who are very much impressed with the unique plot, are having a gala time as Madhuri’s character in one of the scenes can be seen mocking a young actor who asks for her blessings.

Apart from Dixit, the show also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles. The show revolves around India’s top actress, Anamika Anand who goes missing, Netflix’s official synopsis read, “The search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truths.”

In The Fame Game scene, Madhuri Dixit’s character Anamika Anand meets a young actress Jaslyn, played by Pooja Bhamrrah, who praises Anamkia as she claims she is her biggest admirer. Later the young starlet takes Madhuri’s hand and keeps it on her head asking for her blessings, while the paparazzi take their pictures.

Reacting to this, Madhuri Dixit laughs and says, “You don’t need my blessings really. You young stars these days have PR, stylists, trainers, you have everything. Actually, you don’t even need talent, let alone my blessings,” this leaves Pooja Bhamrrah’s character Jaslyn embarrassed as she leaves.

The screenshot of the particular scene The Fame Game was shared by a Reddit user who wrote, “Apply some ice on burnt areas!”

Reacting to the post, a Reddit user wrote, “Madhuri Dixit would have enjoyed this scene and saying that dialogue,” another user wrote, “I enjoyed the whole conversation between them, so much truth being spoken in this series so far,” a third user commented, “Suhana Khushi Shanaya Alia Jhanvi Sara Alaaya Nyssa Ibrahim Agastya Ayush Karan Deol, Bobby’s wooden son…and all other clueless talentless fame chasers should stare at Madhuri’s lines!!!” a fourth user wrote, “Fame Game is like Bollywood trolling itself 😂I like how the writers are using their creative liberties to take shots on Bollywoodwalas without taking their names LMAO”

