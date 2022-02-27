Isha Koppikar was quite a popular name back in the day. She has been missing on the silver screen for a while now and has always been very transparent that the casting couch exists in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she lost a few projects in the industry because of her no-nonsense attitude where she doesn’t like to entertain anyone beyond work. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in the day, Isha did some amazing films in Bollywood including Don, Krishna Cottage and Kya Kool Hai Hum to name a few. In the recent chat, Isha opened up on how a director told him to be in the good books of a hero and asked her to go and meet the hero alone minus her staff. For obvious reasons, the actress refused to do so and was thrown out of the film.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Isha Koppikar said, “I am a no-nonsense girl and that’s the vibe I exude. A lot of time people misconstrue it for being intimidating. I am here for my work. If I like you, I will talk to you, if you mess with me, good luck to you. I have lost a lot of projects, because of this attitude of mine.”

Isha Koppikar reiterated an incident from the mid- 2000s and said, “In mid-2000, I was called by a renowned producer who said that you have to be in the good books of the hero. I didn’t know what he meant. So, I called up the hero, who asked me to meet him alone. At that point, he was being accused of infidelity, so he asked me to visit him minus my staff. I called the producer and told him that I am here due to my talent and looks and if that can get me good work, then it’s good enough. I was thrown out of the film.”

What are your thoughts on Isha’s casting couch experience in Bollywood? Tell us in the space below.

