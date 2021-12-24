Urfi Javed hits headlines almost every day for all the wrong reasons. She majorly gets trolled for the choice of clothes she wears and in the past, people have even criticised her for copying the styles of some international icons like Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra and many others. Recently, the actress made some shocking revelation and opened up about facing the casting couch from ‘some big names in the industry.’

The actress was last seen in Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT where she was known for making clothes out of dustbin bags and many other things.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Urfi Javed recalled the time when she faced the casting couch and claimed some prominent names were involved, she told, “Like every other girl, I have also experienced casting couch. It just happened once when someone forced me, but I got out, so I consider myself very lucky. The men in the industry are very powerful. They have the right to reject you anytime. I have experienced casting couch from some big names in the industry that I would not name.”

Urfi Javed further talked about facing rejections from some popular shows due to her negative image and claims even designers have refused to work with her, “I still face so many rejections. When I first came to Mumbai, I thought I would be so busy, and I would get work like anything. However, I never got work. I just got small roles here and there on TV. I had to do that because I had no money.”

“Rejections are a part of my life. Even designers refuse to work with me at times. They refuse to dress me up because my outfits get trolled a lot and they think I am not worth their brand. Even during auditions, I get rejected because I am told that my image is something they don’t want for their show. Even when I am popular now, people are not accepting me.”

Talking about constant trolls and criticism due to her choice of clothes, Urfi Javed shares, “I feel like trolling those trolls. It doesn’t really affect me because when you rise up in your career, it doesn’t matter what people below you are saying. For me, the voices of the trolls faint down. Hence, I don’t listen to those people.”

